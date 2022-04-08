How to watch Florida softball in weekend series against No. 4 Alabama on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators softball team gets back into Southeastern Conference play on Saturday as they open a three-game series against No. 4 Alabama.

UF (30-7, 7-5 SEC) is coming off a 10-inning loss to rival Florida State on Wednesday night in Gainesville.

Saturday's game (5 p.m. start) serves as the program's "Yellow Game" which aims to bring awareness and honor those who have fought and are still fighting pediatric cancer. Yellow represents the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's efforts to fund research and eliminate childhood cancer.

If you're in Gainesville and planning on going to the games, tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing Alabama?

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Gainesville

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

How can I watch Florida vs. Alabama series on TV and live stream?

Saturday: ESPN.

Game 2 on Sunday is on ESPN2 (4 p.m.) and Game 3 on Monday (7 p.m.) is on SEC Network.

Live stream: ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida vs. Alabama series on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM, 850AM WRUF.