How to watch and stream Florida Gators baseball against No. 2 Arkansas

The Florida baseball team is coming off a big-scoring victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday, but now it opens an important three-game conference series with No. 2 Arkansas tonight.

Tonight's game is at 6 p.m. at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville.

The Gators enter 19-10, 3-6, having lost five straight in the SEC. The Razorbacks are 22-5, 7-2 in the SEC.

In Gainesville and want to go? Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.

The probable starters for UF are LHP Hunter Barco (5-1, 1.87 ERA) and RHP Brandon Sproat (3-3, 4.68 ERA); third game pitcher is TBA. For Arkansas, the probable starters are RHP Connor Noland (4-1, 3.05 ERA), LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA) and RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.69 ERA).

David Whitley:Florida Gators baseball team's report card at midway point: Needs improvement in SEC play

Last game:Takeaways from Florida Gators' baseball victory over Florida A&M

Listen in:Florida spring game is next week: Has practice been enough for the Gators to get it right?

How can I watch Florida vs. Arkansas series on TV and live stream?

Thursday: SEC Network. Live stream: ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Games two and three will stream on SEC Network+ on Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

How can I listen to Florida vs. Arkansas series on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM, 850AM WRUF.