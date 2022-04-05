Florida Gators baseball looks to get back on track with home game vs. FAMU

Special to Gator Sports

Florida hosts Florida A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 6 p.m. tonight at Florida Ballpark in the second of two meetings during the 2022 season.

The game is on SEC Network+ and on the radio locally at AM-850, 98.1-FM.

The Gators (18-10, 3-6 SEC) are 27-1 all-time vs. the Rattlers (12-17, 6-3 SWAC) including an 11-1 mark under coach Kevin O'Sullivan. They won the first matchup, 17-0.

Florida is 7-0 in midweek games this season and 8-1 against in-state teams.

The pitching matchup: Florida A&M RHP Dallas Tease (0-3. 10.13 ERA) vs. Florida RHP Nick Pogue (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

Florida drops in national rankings

This game might be coming at just the right time as UF is looking to rebound after last week.

Entering week eight of the season, Florida is unranked in every major poll except for No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. This is the first time during the 2022 season that Florida has not been in the D1Baseball Top 25. The drop in the rankings comes after a 1-3 record last week. The Gators dropped three games at Georgia over the weekend after beating Florida State in Jacksonville.