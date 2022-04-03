Florida Gators softball team beats Tigers, then cheers on gymnastics team in Auburn

Special to Gator Sports

The seventh-ranked Florida softball team bounced back to beat No. 17 Auburn, 7-6, Saturday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. UF blasted 13 hits with four doubles.

The finale of the softball three-game series at Auburn wraps up today at 2 p.m. (SEC Network+).

The Gators (29-6, 6-5 SEC) set the tone in the first inning as leadoff batter Kendra Falby drew a walk to start the contest and Hannah Adams ripped her first double of the day to score Falby from first base. Sophomore Emily Wilkie extended UF's lead to 2-0 over the Tigers (29-5, 7-4 SEC) when she scored Adams with a two-out single.

Freshman right-hander Lexie Delbrey kept Auburn off balance through 3.0 innings of work. A two-run homer that tied the game 2-2 would be the only hit AU got off the Bainbridge, Ga. native, before she was relieved by fifth-year graduate Natalie Lugo (7-2) in the fourth.

Adams 3-for-4 with two doubles, tying her season-high for hits and career-high for doubles in a game. Four Gators has multi-hit games: Falby (2-for-3), Cheyenne Lindsey (2-for-4) and Emily Wilkie (2-for-4) joined Adams.

Gators go to see gymnastics team compete

After their victory at Auburn, the softball team went to see their fellow Gators compete in the NCAA regional finals in gymnastics, also in Auburn. The Gators, who finished first to win a spot in the NCAA finals, appreciated the extra support from their Gator sisters.

"So grateful and so thankful for the Gator softball team that was here cheering on the Gators. Couldn't have done it without all your support," Florida gymnastics coach Jenny Rowland said Saturday night. "Beat those Tigers tomorrow!"