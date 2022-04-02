Gators going to the gymnastics finals! UF, Trinity Thomas dominate at NCAA regionals

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida Gators are going to the NCAA gymnastics finals.

They dominated again at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday night, thanks to senior Trinity Thomas, who won the all-around with a score of 39.9. UF's team total score was 198.775.

Thomas had posted an impressive 39.875 all-around Thursday, but two perfect 10.0s (floor and vault) and two 9.95s got her to Saturday's total. She leads the nation in perfect scores with 10, four in the NCAA regionals.

'We have more to give'

Auburn was second at 197.775, Kentucky third at 197.500 and Denver fourth, 197.225. Florida and Auburn advance to the NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, where the final eight teams will compete April 14-16.

UF head coach Jenny Rowland was wiping away tears as she was interviewed on ESPN after the victory. She called the win "amazing... it just shows you what 18 individuals who give their heart and soul every day can do.

"We have more to give."

The Gators were strong across the board, and freshman Leanne Wong posted her second 10.0 of the season, also getting a perfect score on vault.

Auburn's Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medalist, also scored a perfect 10; hers came on beam. Lee's 10 pushed the Tigers past Kentucky into second place.