Florida Gators softball falls to Auburn on the road; baseball down in series at Georgia

The seventh-ranked Florida softball team rallied late but fell, 3-1, to No. 17 Auburn in the series opening game of the series Friday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama.

Senior Elizabeth Hightower (9-2) turned in a complete-game performance with a season-high nine strikeouts for the Gators (28-6, 5-5 SEC), but the Tigers (29-4, 7-3 SEC) used a pair of timely home runs to pick up the win.

The Gators and the Tigers return to action today at 3 p.m. and the game is on the SEC Network. Game 3 is at 2 p.m. Sunday on SEC+.

No. 23 Georgia defeated No. 14 Florida 6-1 in game two of the series at Foley Field on Friday night in Athens. Brandon Sproat tied his career high with eight strikeouts on his way to a quality start while Wyatt Langford hit his 10th home run of the season for the Gators. (18-9, 3-5 SEC). They wrap up their series with the Bulldogs (21-6, 5-3 SEC) 2 p.m. Saturday with the game being streamed on SEC Network+.

Florida rallied in the ninth inning to take a two-run lead in the first game of the series, but No. 23 Georgia answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to defeat the Gators with a 7-6 walk-off victory Thursday night.