Florida Gators softball falls to Auburn on the road; baseball down in series at Georgia

Special to Gator Sports
View Comments

The seventh-ranked Florida softball team rallied late but fell, 3-1, to No. 17 Auburn in the series opening game of the series Friday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama. 

Senior Elizabeth Hightower (9-2) turned in a complete-game performance with a season-high nine strikeouts for the Gators (28-6, 5-5 SEC), but the Tigers (29-4, 7-3 SEC) used a pair of timely home runs to pick up the win.

The Gators and the Tigers return to action today at 3 p.m. and the game is on the SEC Network. Game 3 is at 2 p.m. Sunday on SEC+.

Earlier this week:Delay doesn't hurt the Gators as Florida softball defeats UCF, 10-3

Photos:A look at No. 8 Florida Gators' victory over No. 21 LSU in baseball

Baseball family:Fabian brothers bringing Team Fabian to fans thanks to NIL

Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez (13) tags Florida catcher Mac Guscette (9) for an out at home plate during the baseball game between Florida and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Apr. 1, 2022. Georgia won 6-1.

Florida vs. Georgia baseball

No. 23 Georgia defeated No. 14 Florida 6-1 in game two of the series at Foley Field on Friday night in Athens. Brandon Sproat tied his career high with eight strikeouts on his way to a quality start while Wyatt Langford hit his 10th home run of the season for the Gators. (18-9, 3-5 SEC). They wrap up their series with the Bulldogs (21-6, 5-3 SEC) 2 p.m. Saturday with the game being streamed on SEC Network+.

Florida rallied in the ninth inning to take a two-run lead in the first game of the series, but No. 23 Georgia answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to defeat the Gators with a 7-6 walk-off victory Thursday night.

View Comments