How to watch Florida Gators women's gymnastics in NCAA Auburn Regional final on TV, live stream

Jonathan Tully
Gator Sports
One more step toward Fort Worth.

After finishing first in their second-round meet Thursday in the NCAA Auburn Regional, the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team are now in the regional final, coming Saturday.

This one's a step up in competition.

The Gators had the highest score of the four teams that have advanced out of the two second-round sessions at Auburn at 198.125. But two of their competitors Saturday are out of the SEC – Kentucky (197.750) and home-standing Auburn (197.500). The other is Denver, who finished second to Florida on Thursday at 197.075.

The top two teams in this group, along with the top all-around individual, move on to the national semifinals and finals on April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Win on Thursday:Trinity Thomas' dominance leads Florida gymnastics to NCAA regional final

Auburn also moves on:Suni Lee's all-around score leads Auburn gymnastics to Sweet 16 at home NCAA regional

Where and when is NCAA Auburn Regional Gymnastics meet being held?

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Auburn Regional?

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

