How to watch Florida Gators women's gymnastics in NCAA Auburn Regional final on TV, live stream
One more step toward Fort Worth.
After finishing first in their second-round meet Thursday in the NCAA Auburn Regional, the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team are now in the regional final, coming Saturday.
This one's a step up in competition.
The Gators had the highest score of the four teams that have advanced out of the two second-round sessions at Auburn at 198.125. But two of their competitors Saturday are out of the SEC – Kentucky (197.750) and home-standing Auburn (197.500). The other is Denver, who finished second to Florida on Thursday at 197.075.
The top two teams in this group, along with the top all-around individual, move on to the national semifinals and finals on April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Where and when is NCAA Auburn Regional Gymnastics meet being held?
Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Auburn Regional?
Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.