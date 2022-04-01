How to watch Florida Gators women's gymnastics in NCAA Auburn Regional final on TV, live stream

One more step toward Fort Worth.

After finishing first in their second-round meet Thursday in the NCAA Auburn Regional, the Florida Gators women's gymnastics team are now in the regional final, coming Saturday.

This one's a step up in competition.

The Gators had the highest score of the four teams that have advanced out of the two second-round sessions at Auburn at 198.125. But two of their competitors Saturday are out of the SEC – Kentucky (197.750) and home-standing Auburn (197.500). The other is Denver, who finished second to Florida on Thursday at 197.075.

The top two teams in this group, along with the top all-around individual, move on to the national semifinals and finals on April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Where and when is NCAA Auburn Regional Gymnastics meet being held?

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Auburn Regional?

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.