Football players Jeff Demps, Joe Haden highlight 2022 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class

Jeff Demps and Joe Haden, a pair of former Florida football standouts, are among nine Gators set to be inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class, the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters announced Thursday.

UF’s Athletic Hall of Fame divides inductees into three categories: Gator Greats, Distinguished Letterwinners, and Honorary Letterwinners.

The 2022 class features seven Gator Greats, including Demps and Haden, two national championship-winning athletes who starred on opposite sides of the field during their time in Gainesville.

Jeff Demps is the only Gator to win a national title in 2 sports

Demps finished his UF career with 3,592 rushing yards, good for 10th in program history. On the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2008, Demps’ 23 total touchdowns as a Gator is 11th all-time, though his accolades away from the football field are arguably more impressive. In track and field, Demps consistently ranked in the top-five at both indoor and outdoor competitions, and he remains the only UF athlete to win a national championship in two different sports.

On the track, Demps won three consecutive NCAA Indoor Titles (60m) between 2010 and 2012. His 60m time of 6.53 seconds remains a school record. He also finished his UF career as a two-time NCAA Outdoor national champion, taking home both the 100m and 200m title in 2010.

Haden played football at UF for three seasons, from 2007 until 2009, starting all 40 games in which he played. As a true freshman, Haden started at cornerback in the season opener in 2007, and he would quickly turn into a star. At the conclusion of the 2007 season, Haden was garnering plenty of acclaim, including selections on the Freshman All-American First Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

In his second season in Gainesville, Haden was a vital contributor on Florida’s 2008 BCS National Championship-winning team, finishing with a career-high 83 tackles and three interceptions. The Fort Washington, Md. native finished his career with 218 total tackles (157 solo), eight interceptions, 3.5 sacks and 34 pass break-ups. Haden, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Michelle Moultrie, Chandler Parson and Mike Zunino headed to Gators Hall of Fame

The remaining Gator Greats in the 2022 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class are Conor Dwyer (Men's Swimming), Michelle Moultrie (Softball), Chandler Parsons (Men's Basketball), Christian Taylor (Men's Track & Field) and Mike Zunino (Baseball).

Additionally, Steve Beeland (men's & women's tennis) is set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Letterwinner, while former UF athletics director Jeremy Foley will enter the Hall of Fame as an Honorary Letterwinner.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 prior to the Missouri home football game.