How to watch Florida Gators in NCAA Auburn Regional women's gymnastics meet on television, live stream

Now that the Florida Gators have an SEC title in their back pocket, they're setting their sights on bigger targets.

The Gators finished first in the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, with the second-highest score in meet history. They also had several individual trophies: Trinity Thomas won the all-around, vault and floor exercise, while Leanne Wong was tops in balance beam.

Now Florida returns to Alabama this week for the NCAA Auburn Regional meet. On Thursday, the Gators will take part in the second session in the evening. They will take on Ohio State, Denver and either Iowa State or Western Michigan (the two teams in Wednesday's first round). The top two from this session move into this weekend's regional final.

According to College Gym News, Florida is considered the big favorite in the session, with Thomas and Wong among the top gymnasts to watch. Ohio State could edge Denver for the second spot.

Where and when is NCAA Auburn Regional Gymnastics meet being held?

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Auburn Regional?

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.