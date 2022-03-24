Florida Gators senior Trinity Thomas wins 2022 SEC gymnast of the year award

Special to Gator Sports

Florida senior Trinity Thomas has won the 2022 Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Year honor.

A vote of the league coaches determines the winner. Thomas is the first Gator with multiple SEC Gymnast of the Year honors as she also won in 2020.

In addition to Thomas, four other Gator gymnasts were named to the All-SEC team: Alyssa Baumann, Nya Reed, Megan Skaggs and Leanne Wong. Wong also made the All-Freshman Team.

Going into the NCAA regionals next week, Thomas is the nation’s leader with six 10.0s in 2022 (3 floor, 2 vault, 1 beam). She won the SEC Championships’ all-around total with the second-highest total (39.825) in meet’s 41-year history last week. During the 2022 season, she posted the No. 1 (39.85) and No. 2 (39.825) all-around totals.

She leads UF with 25 event titles in 2022 and is the Gators' all-time career-event wins leader at 99.

The 2022 SEC Gymnastics Award winners

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Co-Specialist of the Year: Derrian Gobourne, Auburn and Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Sunisa Lee, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Bailey Lovett, Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Shannon Welker, Missouri