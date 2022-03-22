No. 2 Florida Gators gymnastics team to compete in NCAA regionals at Auburn

Special to Gator Sports

The NCAA selection show for the 2022 gymnastics championships was Tuesday, and Florida was ranked the No. 2 overall seed.

The SEC champion Gators will travel to Auburn, Ala., for regionals March 30-April 2. Auburn is one of four nationwide sites. UF will compete against three Southeastern Conference teams there — Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky.

The nine-team field at Auburn is: No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 15 Denver, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 23 Georgia, No. 27 Southern Utah, No. 28 Iowa State and No. 36 Western Michigan.

No. 1 Oklahoma is hosting a regional. The North Carolina State regional features No. 3 Michigan plus No. 6 LSU. No. 5 Alabama is in the Seattle regional.

The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships.