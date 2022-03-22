No. 2 Florida Gators gymnastics team to compete in NCAA regionals at Auburn

The NCAA selection show for the 2022 gymnastics championships was Tuesday, and Florida was ranked the No. 2 overall seed.

The SEC champion Gators will travel to Auburn, Ala., for regionals March 30-April 2. Auburn is one of four nationwide sites. UF will compete against three Southeastern Conference teams there — Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky. 

The nine-team field at Auburn is: No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 15 Denver, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 23 Georgia, No. 27 Southern Utah, No. 28 Iowa State and No. 36 Western Michigan. 

No. 1 Oklahoma is hosting a regional. The North Carolina State regional features No. 3 Michigan plus No. 6 LSU. No. 5 Alabama is in the Seattle regional. 

The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. 

