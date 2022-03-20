Florida gymnastics sweeps SEC trophies after big win in SEC Championship meet

Special to Gator Sports

Florida gymnastics made it a sweep of 2022 Southeastern Conference trophies Saturday. The Gators won the regular-season title and then added the SEC Championship meet crown in front of a crowd of 10,180 in Birmingham, Ala.

The Gators won with a 198.20 — the highest team total in 26 SEC Championship meets, second-highest in the meet's 41 years. Alabama was second (197.825), followed by Auburn (197.225), LSU (196.725), Missouri (196.875), Arkansas (196.45), Kentucky (196.35) and Georgia (195.80).

A Gator won four of the meet’s individual event titles. Senior Trinity Thomas won the all-around (39.825), vault (9.975) and floor exercise (9.975). Freshman Leanne Wong also used a near-perfect 9.975 to win the balance beam. Auburn’s Suni Lee claimed the uneven bars win with a 10.0.

Gators lead from start to finish

Florida led from the opening rotation Saturday and turned in the highest team totals for vault, beam and floor.

“It was a great evening. Starting yesterday practice was really chill, really calm. The Gators were just in their zone, having a good time and that carried over to today," Florida coach Jenny Rowland said Saturday night. “This team's just built a lot of confidence throughout the season. We're going to savor and enjoy a special moment this evening. And our story doesn't finish here. We have a lot more to give..."

Senior Nya Reed's 9.95 tied for second with Missouri’s Jocelyn Moore in the final vault standings. Thomas (9.975) won her second SEC vault title, claiming her first as a freshman in 2019. Thomas and Megan Skaggs shared second overall on the uneven bars at 9.95 with five other gymnasts.

Florida improved its SEC meet record for balance beam to 49.70, also a UF team record. Every Gator in the lineup posted a 9.9 or better. Wong’s college-best 9.975 marked UF’s fourth consecutive conference beam title.

The Gators closed out the meet with four marks of 9.9 or better on floor exercise. Thomas’ second 9.975 floor mark of the season claimed the event title. Wong shared fifth at 9.925 while Megan Skaggs and Reed tied for eighth at 9.90.

It was an all-around sweep for the Gators. Thomas won at 39.825 while Skaggs and Wong shared second at 39.65.

What's next

The NCAA Gymnastics Championship selection show is Monday at noon on NCAA.com. Each of the nation's top 36 teams will be seeded into one of four regionals.

The sites for regionals March 30-April 2 are Auburn, Ala., Raleigh, N.C.,

Norman, Okla., and Seattle, Wash.