Coach Kevin O’Sullivan picks up 600th win as Florida baseball clinches SEC series at Alabama

Powered by an 18-hit night, No. 9 Florida clinched its first Southeastern Conference series victory of the season by topping host Alabama, 13-6, on Saturday night.

The win also marked head coach Kevin O'Sullivan's 600th career victory. His career record is 600-282, and his .680 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches.

O'Sullivan said he appreciated the congratulations he received.

"I appreciate the players coming up at the end and saying some nice things. At the end of the day, the players are the ones that go out and play," he said. "They're the ones that have to put in all the hard work in the weight room and that type of thing. But certainly, it's a nice milestone. I'm just glad, honestly, not to sound too modest, but I'm just really glad for the players, to go on the road for our first SEC series and win the series."

Wyatt Langford and Kris Armstrong highlighted the offense in the second game of the series, as they combined to go 7-for-11 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs. Langford went 3-for-6 with a career-high two homers, four RBI and three runs, while Armstrong notched a career-best four hits including a home run for UF (15-4, 2-0 SEC).

Florida starter Brandon Sproat received the no-decision, lasting three-plus innings with four earned runs allowed. Reliever Ryan Slater (2-0) got the win, tying his career-high with five innings of relief. The right-hander allowed two earned runs, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out six batters — a personal best.

The series finale against Alabama (12-8, 0-2 SEC) is at 2 p.m. on Sunday on SEC+.