Florida gymnastics: Records and achievements keep coming for Gators senior Trinity Thomas

Florida senior gymnast Trinity Thomas is one of six finalists for the 2022 AAI Award. The American Athletic Inc. honors one senior student-athlete each year from NCAA Division I women's gymnastics.

AAI will announce the winner next month at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships' awards banquet in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 18-time All-American now tops UF's career event victories chart at 96 titles with her uneven bars win Friday in the regular-season finale at the North Carolina State quad.

That's not the only Florida record Thomas owns.

Thomas' vault 10.0 against Alabama early this season completed her Gym Slam (10.0 on each apparatus). She is one of 12 gymnasts — and the third Gator — in NCAA history with a Gym Slam. Thomas is the Gators' career leader with 14 10.0s. She set UF's all-around record of 39.90 as a junior at LSU and shares the nation's top 2022 all-around total (39.85) with freshman teammate Leanne Wong.

Leanne Wong SEC Gymnast of the Week

Event wins in four events — including matching the nation's 2022 high all-around total — earned Wong her second Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week honor.

In addition to all-around total, the freshman set collegiate bests for vault (9.975) and equaled collegiate bests for beam (9.95) and floor exercise (9.975).

SEC Championships on Saturday

The gymnastics team will compete next at the Southeastern Conference Championships, starting Saturday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's competition starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. The Gators will compete in Session II (for 1-4 seeds) starting at 8 p.m.