Florida Gators gymnastics team wraps up regular season with quad win in North Carolina

Special to Gator Sports

The No. 2 Florida gymnastics team (13-0-1, 6-0-1 SEC) closed the regular season by winning the North Carolina State quad and sweeping the event titles in front of 3,284 fans in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Gators won Friday night with a 197.975 team total, followed by Rutgers (196.40), NC State (195.95) and Penn (194.30).

It was a big night for freshman Leanne Wong. She won the all-around and her total of 39.85 equals teammate Trinity Thomas for the nation’s 2022 high. The total is the second-highest all-around in school history. Megan Skaggs was the all-around runner-up at 39.60.

Big SEC win:Top-ranked Florida Gators rally to defeat No. 11 Alabama in SEC gymnastics match

David Whitley: Florida gymnasts finished the home season strong, but the real test awaits

More:3 takeaways from Florida gymnastics team victory; Gators go out in style on Senior Night

“We're winning the day and making the most of this opportunity. We are having a lot of fun together as a team. I think it's definitely showing out on the competition floor, “ said Florida head coach Jenny Rowland. "Great night for the Gators. Great week for the Gators. We are enjoying the moment and knowing that we still have a lot left in the tank."

The Gators were led on their opening event by Wong’s near-perfect 9.975. That floor exercise mark equals her collegiate best set just about a month earlier against LSU. Marks of 9.9 were earned by Skaggs and Nya Reed.

UF’s 49.60 total on vault equals the sixth-highest in program history. A pair of Gators each turned in near-perfect 9.975s to set their collegiate-bests to share the event win — senior Savannah Schoenherr and Wong.

Wong’s second consecutive collegiate-best 9.95 won the balance beam title. The Gators also got marks of 9.925 from Sloane Blakely and a 9.90 from Skaggs.

Thomas equaled her season-best of 9.975 on uneven bars for the second time to win the event. Skaggs and Wong also posted 9.95s, with that mark matching Skaggs' college best.

Trinity Thomas sets UF record for career event wins

With her uneven bars win Friday, Thomas now holds the Gators' record for career event wins, moving past Bridget Sloan. As a Gator, Thomas has competed in 43 meets, winning at least one event title in 37 meets.

The SEC championships start March 19.



Florida's Super Seven

Florida’s 13-0-1 record places the 2022 team among seven in the program’s 50-season history with an unbeaten regular-season record:

2022: 13-0-1

2020: 10-0

2007: 15-0-1

1985: 12-0

1983: 12-0

1975: 9-0

1974: 4-0