No. 14 Florida baseball dominates against No. 22 Miami to claim weekend series

No. 14 Florida dominated No. 22 Miami from start-to-finish, finishing off the Hurricanes with an 11-3 series-clinching victory on Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables.

With the win, Florida (10-3) has now won seven of the last-eight series over Miami (8-3). The Gators are 37-16 against the Hurricanes under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, including wins in eight of the previous-11 meetings. Following Friday's series-opening loss, Florida outscored Miami, 19-4, to claim the final two games.

"We played a really good Miami team," O'Sullivan said. "Faced two really good starters, then faced a really good closer. And we showed some resiliency. We lost the first game, came back and won the next two...."

The Gators were firing on all cylinders offensively Sunday from beginning, as the first-four batters of the game reached base safely via a hit against Miami starter Jake Garland. Colby Halter led off with a single to left extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

In his fourth start of the campaign, Timmy Manning pitched a career-high 4.1 innings for UF. He allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five. Blake Purnell (2-0) earned his second victory of the season, firing 3.2 shutout frames on two hits with a career-high four strikeouts.

On Saturday in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes, Jud Fabian, from Ocala, hit his third home run of the week to raise his season total to four long balls. With 36 career home runs, Fabian moves into a tie for eighth on Florida's all-time home run list.

In that victory, Gators starter Brandon Sproat (2-1) turned in a career-high 6.1 shutout innings.

Florida returns home for a two-game midweek series vs. Jacksonville, with 6 p.m. games on Tuesday and Wednesday,