Florida gymnastics wraps up SEC season tonight, has chance to finish conference undefeated

The Florida gymnastics team finishes a five-meet stretch against top-12 teams as the Gators travel Friday to No. 6 Auburn.

The No. 3 Gators clinched at least a share of the 2022 Southeastern Conference title with its Feb. 18 win at Kentucky. An Auburn win Friday would give the Tigers a share of their first SEC title. Entering the final Friday of SEC regular-season action, all other league teams have at least two losses.

Florida (10-0-, 6-0) seeks to become the fifth SEC regular-season champion with an undefeated record (LSU: 2017, 2018; UF: 2020, 2021). This is the sixth year for the awarding of a regular-season SEC gymnastics title. From 1981-2016, the winner at the SEC Championship meet was considered the league champion.

“The level of determination is pretty high,” UF coach Jenny Rowland said. “Postseason is coming up, so I believe that the Gators have done a really good job of getting to that point, and continuing to get to that point, and continuing to refine just a little bit here and a little bit there. The great thing is the Gators don’t need to change a lot, it’s just fine-tuning some of those little details.”

The SEC championships begin March 19 and the NCAA regionals March 30.

Trinity Thomas SEC Gymnast of the week

Earlier this week, Trinity Thomas was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week for her performance against Oklahoma. The honor is her league-record 16th SEC Gymnast of the Week recognition.