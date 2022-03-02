Florida baseball downs FAMU, 17-0, behind season-high 21 hits

Behind a season-high 21 hits, the No. 14-ranked Florida baseball team picked up its seventh consecutive win Wednesday night, downing Florida A&M, 17-0, at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators made quick work of the in-state opp, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning behind consecutive home runs from Jud Fabian and Sterlin Thompson. Fabian would add another home run in the sixth inning, a three-run shot.

Highly touted freshman Rene Lastres hit a single in the fourth to score freshman third baseman Deric Fabian, and UF pushed the lead to 4-0 later in the inning when the Rattlers walked Jud Fabian with the bases loaded.

BT Riopelle’s three-run blast in the fifth inning marked UF’s 11th hit of the night and subsequently extended the lead to 7-0.

The Rattlers threw 10 pitchers against the Gators. Jorge DeGoti doubled down the left-field line in the eighth inning for his first career hit with the Gators.

Here are 3 takeaways from Wednesday’s mid-week contest.

Garrett Milchin makes most of midweek start

Sixth-year pitcher Garrett Milchin’s improbable collegiate career continued Wednesday night against Florida A&M.

The Windermere native, who was a freshman on UF’s national championship-winning team in 2017, earned the midweek start on the mound and allowed just two hits across five scoreless innings.

Milchin tossed 37 strikes across 56 pitches, including a pair of strikeouts to go along with a lone walk.

The lone senior on the roster, Milchin’s experience – and presence – may prove to be invaluable for an underclassmen-heavy Florida team as the season progresses.



Jud Fabian, Sterlin Thompson set tone

In the bottom of the first inning, Jud Fabian hit his second home run of the season to give the Gators a lead that they never relinquished, and Sterlin Thompson needed just four pitches to double UF’s lead with a solo shot of his own that sailed over the scoreboard in right-field.

Just like that, the night's standard at the battle had been set.

Fabian would reach base five times on the night, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two walks and two home runs. It was a promising sign for a Florida team that struggled at the plate just a week ago in a 3-1 win over North Florida, leading coach Kevin O’Sullivan to preach patience when it came to UF’s hitting.

The season’s in its infancy, but Wednesday’s performance further indicated the team’s potential in the batter’s box remains high.

Phillip Abner improves ERA

Phillip Abner hadn’t had an ideal start to his freshman season. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native had given up five runs across six hits in 3.2 innings, giving him a 12.27 ERA heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Rattlers.

But Abner made significant strides in his fifth appearance of the season when it came to improving his ERA, tossing a clean top of the eighth inning to lower his ERA to 9.64.

Abner’s usage to start the season should indicate there’s no long-term concern regarding his ability — if anything, his body of work in the first month of the season is a sign O’Sullivan has high hopes for Abner.