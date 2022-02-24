Florida Gators Softball: Natalie Lugo hurls second career no-hitter in win over UNF

Special to Gatorsports.com

The fourth-ranked Florida softball team picked up a complete-game, no-hit performance from fifth year graduate Natalie Lugo as the Gators defeated North Florida, 8-0 (5 innings), Wednesday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Lugo's no-hitter was only the second complete-game no-hitter of her career as she accomplished the feat against Jacksonville during the shortened 2020 season.

The Gators (12-0) cranked out seven hits and received a 2-for-2, five-RBI night from freshman shortstop Reagan Walsh. The Redondo Beach, California, native cleared the bases in the 3rd inning to give UF a 5-0 lead over UNF and drove in a run in the 1st via a bases loaded hit-by-pitch and in the 4th frame ripped an RBI double again to close the scoring.

The Ospreys (8-3) opted to walk senior Charla Echols each time in an effort to get to Walsh, but the freshman capitalized on all three opportunities. The three walks drawn by Echols is a new career-high for the Newnan, Georgia, native.

Senior Cheyenne Lindsey also contributed to the scoring efforts as she drove in Hannah Adams in the 1st inning with a sac fly down the right field line to give UF its second run of the game and again created a scoring opportunity in the 3rd with a bunt single that put pressure on UNF's fielders to commit a throwing error and allow Walsh to score.

Junior Sarah Longley contributed the Gators scoring with the team's second sac fly of the evening as she scored Lindsey on a shot to center field.

Florida's defense was solid once again as the team turned a pair of double plays and didn't commit an error.

The Gators return to action this Friday at 8:30 p.m. against DePaul during the first day of The Knights Classic. UF will also take on Oakland (Feb. 26), James Madison (Feb. 27) and UCF (Feb. 27) at the classic in Orlando.