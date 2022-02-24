Turnovers doom No. 21 Florida women's basketball on road against Vanderbilt Commodores

It was Jordyn Cambridge's senior night for Vanderbilt women's basketball and the team did its best impression of the point guard. Forcing 28 turnovers, the Commodores (13-16, 4-11 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with their 63-59 win over Florida (20-8, 10-5). Freshman guard Iyana Moore all but iced it by making both her free throws at the line with 8.8 seconds left.

Guard Kiara Smith led Florida with 18 points and seven rebounds. Zippy Broughton scored 14 points and Nina Rickards chipped in 12 for the Gators. Freshman Taliyah Wyche had scored six points and pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

Cambridge had six steals and Moore and senior forward Brinae Alexander had four each to lead Vanderbilt.

Freshman forward Sacha Washington scored 16 points, Cambridge scored 14, Alexander scored 11 and Moore scored 10 for the Commodores.

Vandy seniors

On Vanderbilt's senior night, the team honored Cambridge, Alexander and Asha Taylor, all three of whom were in the starting lineup.

Cambridge, in addition to her 14 points and six steals, had five rebounds and five assists. Alexander added four rebounds and one block.

Cold from 3

The Commodores struggled from deep Thursday, making just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc. While Florida wasn't great from 3 either, connecting on 7 on 24 from downtown.

Both teams struggled from the free-throw line as well. The Commodores shot 61% on 18 attempts and Florida shot 57% on seven attempts.

— Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.