Florida women's gymnastics earns share of SEC regular-season title with win of Kentucky

The Florida gymnastics team captured at least a share of its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season title on Friday night.

No. 2 Florida trailed No. 10 Kentucky by 0.175 at the midpoint and held a slight 0.05 lead heading into the final rotation. The Gators closed with a six-for-six balance beam set to claim a 197.575–197.35 win in front of 3,687 at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky.

Trinity Thomas claimed her 20th all-around win of her career and second of 2022 with a total of 39.70. On beam, Meagan Skaggs started off by equaling her collegiate best of 9.95. Thomas almost found perfection again, winning beam with a near-perfect 9.975. Sloane Blakely completed the Gators beam sweep to take third at 9.925.

"Coming out with a W always feels fabulous. The Gators worked really hard tonight. They fought through adversity as there were little things here and there," Florida coach Jenny Rowland said. "This is always a great battle and always a great test on the road to prepare us for postseason as well."

UF has one more SEC meet remaining. No. 7 Auburn needs a win when the two teams meet March 4 to share the 2022 title with Florida. The Tigers won 197.175-196.30 at Georgia Friday night to keep their SEC titles hopes alive. LSU defeated No. 8 Alabama Friday (198.05–197.60) and faces two league opponents Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — No. 11 Missouri and No. 16 Arkansas.

Next weekend, that Gators host Oklahoma Feb. 25 on Senior Night.