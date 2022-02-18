Florida coach Billy Napier and his daughter throw out 1st pitches at softball and baseball

Graham Hall

Gator Sports

Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan warned UF football coach Billy Napier not to look at any videos on YouTube of ceremonial first pitches gone awry in the lead-up to Friday’s season-opener against Liberty University.

The former Furman University quarterback clearly took O’Sullivan’s advice to heart.

Napier took the mound and had no issue finding the center of the plate with his first pitch.

David Whitley: Time to find out if Florida Ballpark can draw big-time SEC baseball crowds

Florida softball: What to watch as undefeated Gators open first weekend homestand of 2022

Whitley on Napier:Billy Napier won't remind fans of past Florida Gators coaches, and that's a good thing

He wasn’t the only Napier who displayed impressive arm talent Friday night in Gainesville. An hour prior, Napier’s daughter, Annie, threw out the ceremonial first pitch across the street, at No. 4-ranked Florida softball’s home opener against No. 14-ranked Duke.

UF had said on Thursday that Coach Napier would throw out the first pitch at baseball and softball. But no matter, Annie nailed it.

Last month, Coach Napier addressed the crowd during halftime of the Gators basketball game against Alabama at Exactech Arena.