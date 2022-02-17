Florida Gators women's basketball team takes on Arkansas at home tonight

Special to Gator Sports

After three road games in a row, the Florida women's basketball team returns home where the Gators host Arkansas at Exactech Arena for their Play4Kay game.

Thursday will mark the 42nd meeting between the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC) and Razorbacks, with Florida leading the series, 29-12. At home, UF has a 13-4 advantage. Last season the two squads split, each picking up a victory on their homecourt.

After entering the top 25 for the first time since the 2015-16 season last week, the Gators continue to climb in the rankings, coming in at No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the USA Today coaches poll on Monday.

Most recently, Florida completed the season-sweep of Auburn on Monday, defeating the Tigers 83-77 in Auburn Arena. With five Gators in double figures, Zippy Broughton led the way with 18 points while Kristina Moore posted a career-best 15 points.

Arkansas enters Thursday's contest with a 16-8 (6-5 SEC) record, winning five of its last seven contests. The Razorbacks are coming off a 88-71 win on the road against Missouri on Sunday.

TONIGHT

What: Arkansas at No. 21 Florida

Where: Exactech Arena

When: 6 p.m.

Radio: AM-850, 98.1-FM