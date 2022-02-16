Florida Gators football coach Billy Napier to throw out first pitch at UF baseball opener

Graham Hall

Gator Sports

When it comes to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, the No. 9-ranked Florida baseball team is bringing out the big guns for opening weekend.

UF football coach Billy Napier will throw out the first pitch Friday against Liberty (7 p.m.), and UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has imparted some words of wisdom to Napier, a former four-year quarterback at Furman University.

“I just told him he better practice and be ready to go, because it’s not as easy as he thinks, even as a quarterback,” O’Sullivan said. “And I told him not to check any videos on YouTube, because there’s some awful first pitches, so to not get them in his head.”

How do the Gators rank?:Gator baseball ranked in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 preseason poll

More baseball: Florida Gators, out to bounce back from disappointing 2021, opens spring practice Friday

More honors:Gators pitcher Barco, outfielder Fabian named First-Team Preseason All-Americans

Whitley on Napier:Billy Napier won't remind fans of past Florida Gators coaches, and that's a good thing

Brady Singer and Mike Zunino back at UF this weekend

Saturday’s and Sunday’s contests will see two former UF baseball legends throw out the first pitches in Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer and Tampa Bay Rays’ catcher Mike Zunino, respectively.

“We’ve got a great lineup this weekend, with Billy throwing out the first pitch Friday and then obviously Brady Singer on Saturday and Mike Zunino on Sunday,” O’Sullivan said of the 4 p.m. and noon games against Liberty. “Really enjoy seeing Brady and Mike back. It should be a really fun weekend.”

Singer was a 2017 national champion and 2018 Dick Howser Trophy at Florida, and Zunino was a 2012 Golden Spikes Award winner.