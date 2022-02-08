Gators earn preseason All-America status from Baseball Writers Association

Special to Gator Sports

Florida Gators baseball has placed two players on the 21st Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America teams: left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco (first team) and outfielder Jud Fabian (second team).

The NCBWA announcements represents Barco's fifth preseason All-America nod and third first-team accolade of the 2022 campaign. As for Fabian, the honor comes as his fourth preseason All-America mention including his first second-team accolade.

Barco, Fabian and outfielder Sterlin Thompson have combined for 10 preseason All-America awards across five publications already this season: four first team, three second team and three third team.

Barco, a Jacksonville native, is coming off a 2021 season when he was named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team and Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team. While pacing the Gators with 10 wins in a team-high 16 starts, Barco finished the year with a 4.01 ERA, .239 batting average against and 94 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. As a freshman, Barco went 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 19.1 frames.

As for Fabian, the Ocala native returns to UF for a fourth season. In 2021, he became just the fifth Gator to hit 20 home runs in a single season en route to collecting Third Team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA. Overall, he is a .249/.366/.512 career hitter with 32 homers, 25 doubles, 102 runs and 85 RBI in 132 games.

Florida opens the 2022 season at home the weekend of Feb. 18-20 with a three-game series against Liberty.

Preseason All-American Gators

Hunter Barco: First Team (Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA); Second Team (D1Baseball, Perfect Game)

Jud Fabian: First Team (Collegiate Baseball); Second Team (NCBWA); Third Team (Baseball America, Perfect Game)

Sterlin Thompson: Third Team (Baseball America)