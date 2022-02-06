College tennis: Florida Gators sweep Florida State at USTA College MatchDay

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida Gators tennis teams knocked off rival Florida State at College MatchDay on Saturday night in Orlando. The UF men and women both won 4-1 in front of more than 1,000 fans at the USTA National Campus.

With the victory, the Florida men take a 3-2 series lead at College MatchDay, while the women avenged their loss to Florida State in 2018, which was the last time the two women’s programs played in Orlando.

For the men, the No. 3-ranked Gators dropped the doubles point as the Seminoles took an early 1-0 lead. Sam Riffice, an Orlando native and the reigning NCAA men’s singles champion, got the Gators on the board with a win at No. 1 singles, followed quickly by sophomore Ben Shelton.

Senior Duarte Vale put the Gators on the cusp of victory with a win at No. 3 singles and fellow senior Andy Andrade, another returning member of last year’s national championship team, completed the singles sweep for the 4-1 victory for Florida.

The women’s doubles point went to the No. 11 Gators, but No. 16 Florida State, would tie the match at 1-1 as Petra Hule won at No. 1 singles. Freshman Alicia Dudeney put the Gators back on top with a win at No. 2 singles and junior Carly Briggs extended the lead with a victory. The remaining three matches went to a third set, and senior Sydney Berlin clinched the Gators' 4-1 final score.