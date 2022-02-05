Florida gymnastics: Gators overcome Missouri for another SEC victory

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida Gators women's gymnastics team got a challenge Friday night against No. 11 Missouri but came away with another victory.

No. 4 Florida gymnastics knew it needed a hit balance beam set to win and got it. The Gators (7-0, 4-0 SEC) posted a 97.775-197.625 win in front of a crowd of 1,028 who were able to dig out from the snow that hit Columbia, Missouri, earlier in the week to be in the Hearnes Center.

"They continued to fight all the way through to the very last performance as it was tight all the way up until that very last dismount so really proud of the team," said Florida coach Jenny Rowland.

The Tigers (5-2, 0-2) set a program record with its total score against UF.

Freshman Leanne Wong won her third consecutive bars title with a 9.95. Teammate Trinity Thomas was second at 9.925.

Two Gators shared second overall on vault at 9.90 – Thomas and Savannah Schoenherr. Missouri's Amari Celestine won the vault at 9.925.

A pair of 9.95s by Wong and Thomas led the Gators on floor exercise. They shared first with Missouri's Hannah McCrary and Celestine.

Thomas (9.975) captured her third consecutive balance beam title. Megan Skaggs and Sloane Blakely shared second at 9.925 with the Tigers' Sydney Schaffer and Sienna Schreiber.

Thomas (39.75) claimed the 19th all-around win of her career.





Competition against top-12 teams continues next Friday, Feb. 11, when Florida will host No. 8 LSU at 5:45 p.m. at Exactech Arena.