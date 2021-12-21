Gators pitcher Barco, outfielder Fabian named First-Team Preseason All-Americans

Special to the Sun

Florida Gators left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and outfielder Jud Fabian have each been named Preseason First-Team All-Americans, as announced by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday morning.

This marks the second-straight season in which Fabian has been tabbed a Preseason First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. For Barco, today's announcement represents his first-career First-Team nod, as the southpaw was handed Preseason Third-Team All-America honors in 2021.

Florida has now placed two players on Collegiate Baseball's Preseason First Team in each of the last two seasons. One year ago, Fabian was joined by right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace on the list.

Fabian returns to Florida for a fourth season after producing a 2021 campaign that saw him become just the fifth Gator to hit 20 home runs in a single season en route to collecting Third-Team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA. Thanks to a .249/.364/.560 batting line with 30 extra-base hits, 51 runs, 46 RBIs and a .971 fielding percentage, Fabian was also named Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings First Team, First-Team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Overall, the Ocala native is a .249/.366/.512 career hitter with 32 homers, 25 doubles, 102 runs and 85 RBIs in 132 games.

Barco is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he was named to the Newcomer All-SEC Team and Southeast-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Second Team. While pacing the Gators with 10 wins in a team-high 16 starts, Barco finished the year with a 4.01 ERA, .239 batting average against and 94 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. The second-year performance came on the heels of a standout freshman season in which Barco went 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 19.1 frames.

Barco and Fabian's accolades come just one day after Florida was ranked No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll. The No. 6 ranking signified the 14th-consecutive season in which the Gators cracked the top 25, as well as Florida's sixth appearance inside the top-six nationally across the last-seven campaigns.