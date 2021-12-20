Gator baseball ranked No. 6 in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 preseason poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

The University of Florida baseball team came in at No. 6 in the country in Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll, as announced on Monday morning.

The Southeastern Conference led all leagues with four teams in the top 10 and 10 teams in the top 50. Six of those programs broke the top 25: Vanderbilt (No. 2), LSU (No. 3), Florida (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 19) and Arkansas (No. 20). Of those SEC teams, Florida will play four of them during the regular season, as all but Ole Miss fall on the Gators' 2022 schedule. With Florida State (No. 12) and Miami (No. 23) making the cut as well, the Gators stand to face a total of six CB preseason top-25 teams in 2022.

This is the 10th time in the last 13 seasons that the Gators have been ranked inside the top 10 and the 14th consecutive season in which Florida has cracked Collegiate Baseball's preseason top 25.

The Gators return 19 players including six positional starters from the 2021 campaign after going 38-22 (17-13 SEC) a season ago. Ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game, 17 newcomers join that group of returning talent to compose the 2022 squad, featuring 16 freshmen and one four-year college transfer.

Florida is set to open the 2022 season at home Feb. 18 for a three-game series against Liberty of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Gators' past preseason rankings

2021: No. 1

2020: No. 14

2019: No. 6

2018: No. 1

2017: No. 3

2016: No. 1

2015: No. 6

2014: No. 16

2013: No. 24

2012: No. 1

2011: No. 2

2010: No. 9

2009: No. 25