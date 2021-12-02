NCAA volleyball tournament: Florida faces FAMU for openers

Special to Gatorsports.com
View Comments
Florida libero Elli McKissock digs the ball during the second set against the Tennessee Volunteers at Exactech Arena on Nov. 4.

It's become a tradition for the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship: Florida will host at least the tournaments first and second-round matches this week.

The Gators extend their streak to 31 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, the third-longest streak in the nation under the direction of coach Mary Wise.

Florida is a Top-16 seed for the 27th time in program history. As a top-16 seed, Florida has made 25 regional semifinals, 13 regional finals, eight national semifinals and two national finals.

Florida (20-8) will face Florida A&M (25-6) at 7 p.m. today in the O'Connell Center, preceded by Miami (24-4) vs. Sun Belt Conference champ South Alabama (25-6) at 4:30 p.m. The winners will face off Friday at 7 p.m.

The Gators are 14-0 against the opening-round field and 7-7 against the NCAA tournament teams. Wise boasts a 76-30 (.717) record all-time in the tournament, with all of her postseason appearances coming with the Gators.

UF's match will air on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the airways of ESPN 98.1 FM/850-AM.

Florida holds a 11-0 series advantage over the SWAC champions Rattlers (25-6), including a 4-0 record in the NCAA Tournament. The last time these two squads faced off was a three-set victory for the Gators on Sept. 15, 2017 (25-14, 25-21, 25-9).

Tickets for the first two rounds are available online and at the Gator Ticket Office (352-375-4683), located between Gates 1 & 2 of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.  

View Comments