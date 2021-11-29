NCAA volleyball tournament: Florida is No. 16 overall seed and will host rounds 1-2 on Thursday-Friday

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida was awarded the No. 16 overall seed for the NCAA tournament Sunday night when the Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Committee revealed the 64-team field.

This is the 27th time in program history that the Gators earned hosting rights for the first weekend of the NCAA tournament and extends its streak to 31-consecutive NCAA appearances for UF, the third-longest streak in the nation (Penn State – 41, Nebraska – 40), all under the direction of coach Mary Wise..

Florida (20-8), which finished 14-4 in SEC play, will face Florida A&M (25-6), the SWAC tourney champ, at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Miami (24-4) will play Sun Belt Conference champ South Alabama (25-6) at 4:30 p.m. earlier that day. Thursday's winners will face off at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators are 15-0 all-time against the field.

T'ara Ceasar, Lauren Forte, Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez each earned a spot on the All-SEC Team, while Merritt Beason and Bre Kelley were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Last season, the Gators made their way to the program's 16th regional championship before falling to No. 1 Wisconsin in a five-set battle.

All ticket information, visit the Gator Ticket Office, located between Gates 1 & 2 of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium or by calling the office at 352-375-4683.

Kentucky (24-4), the 2021 SEC champion and the defending NCAA champion, Ole Miss (21-8), Mississippi State (25-5), South Carolina (14-14) and Tennessee (19-9) also made the tournament from the SEC.

The tournament is a single-elimination event with all games played at sites of host schools. The third round will be December 6-8, along with the semifinals Dec. 8-11 and the title match on Dec. 13-14.

Regionals will be held at four non-predetermined campus sites, which will be announced Dec.5. The national semifinals and championship final are set for December 16-18 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.