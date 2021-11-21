SEC volleyball: Gators continue winning streak, defeat South Carolina

Special to Gatorsports.com

The 20th-ranked Florida volleyball team extended its win streak to eight matches after sweeping the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday evening in Exactech Arena.

The Gators improve to 19-6 on the year and 13-2 in the SEC with just three regular season matches to play, while the Gamecocks dropped to 14-12 overall and 6-10 in league play.

UF cruised to a 25-14 victory in the first set then followed with a 25-22 battle in the second. The Gators clinched the match with a 25-16 win in the final frame.

"An overall solid offensive night," UF coach Mary Wise said. "We were able to do enough things to slow down the really good arms that South Carolina brings."

T'ara Ceasar led Florida's offense with 13 kills, while Thayer Hall pitched in 11 kills on a .611 clip. Bre Kelley added eight kills, followed by seven from Marlie Monserez and six apiece from Merritt Beason and Lauren Forte.

Monserez registered 40 assists, leading the team to a .454 clip – the second-highest hitting percentage on the year.

The Gators recorded eight blocks, led by five apiece from Kelley and Beason. Forte posted three blocks at the net, while Monserez rounded it out with two.

Florida's backcourt defense was led by Elli McKissock and Hall, who each posted a 12-dig performance. Monserez followed with eight digs, while Beason and Ceasar tallied six apiece.

McKissock led the Gators with two service aces, followed by one from Trinity Adams and one from Beason.

The Gators are right back in action Sunday to close out the home portion of the schedule against the Gamecocks. First serve is slated for 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.