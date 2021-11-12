SEC volleyball: Gators down Razorbacks in straight sets

Special to Gatorsports.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 22 Florida volleyball team took the first match of the series after a straight-set victory over Arkansas on Friday night.

The Gators improve to 16-6 overall and 10-2 in league play, while the Razorbacks fall to 17-7 and 8-5 in the SEC.

"Approaching this series as you have to — it is two matches," UF coach Mary Wise said. "Tonight, we scored enough points between our blocks and our kills, but we know tomorrow could look very different."

UF took the first set with a commanding 25-12 victory and followed with a 25-19 win the second frame. The Gators secured the match with a 25-20 victory in final set.

Florida's offensive attack was led by a 17-kill, .552 hitting percentage performance from T'ara Ceasar, while Lauren Forte followed with eight kills. Merritt Beason posted seven kills, while Bre Kelley added five.

Marlie Monserez led the team to a .365 clip, dishing out 35 assists in the process.

The defensive effort at the net was the gamechanger, with the Gators recording 12.0 blocks and holding Arkansas to a .118 clip. Forte posted a team-high 10.0 blocks in the three-setter, setting a season-best mark. Monserez added four blocks, while Ceasar followed with three.

Elli McKissock led the Gators' defensive effort in the backcourt, finishing the match with 17 digs. Monserez pitched in nine, while Beason and Thayer Hall registered eight digs apiece.

Florida recorded four service aces in the win, led by two from McKissock.

The Gators are right back in action on Saturday to close out the series with the Razorbacks. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network + and can also be heard on the airways of ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM.