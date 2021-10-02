SEC volleyball: Florida Gators top Ole Miss Rebels in straight sets

Special to Gatorsports.com

The No. 22 Florida volleyball team swept the Ole Miss Rebels to serve up the series Saturday.

"It took a complete team defensive effort in order for us to win this match," UF coach Mary Wise said. "A lot of credit to the players in following the game plan and executing it."

The Gators (9-5, 3-1 SEC) took the first set 25-19, then followed up with a decisive 25-14 victory in the second. Florida secured the match with a 25-16 win in the final frame.

Florida's offensive attack was led by Thayer Hall, who posted 14 kills with a .375 clip. T'ara Ceasar pitched in 12 kills, while Lauren Forte and Merritt Beason registered 11 and nine kills, respectively.

Marlie Monserez dished out 42 assists in the match, leading the team to a .444 clip.

The Gators held the Rebels to just a .107 clip in the match, the lowest output for Ole Miss (12-2, 1-2) this season. Florida notched seven blocks at the net, led four from Lauren Dooley and three from Hall.

Elli McKissock and Ceasar each recorded a team-high 13 digs to lead the backcourt defense. Monserez added 10 for her fifth double-double of the season, while Beason and Hall recorded seven and six, respectively.

The Gators are right back in action Sunday to close out the series against the Rebels. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network +.