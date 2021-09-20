UF roundup: Volleyball team rolls into SEC play

Special to Gatorsports.com

The No. 14 Florida volleyball team closed out its nonconference schedule with a win over Coastal Carolina in straight sets Sunday in Exactech Arena.

“Behind the backrow play of Trinity Adams, combined with the arms of T’ara Ceasar and Sofia Victoria, we were able to put together enough good plays to beat a very veteran, experience Coastal team,” UF coach Mary Wise said.

The Gators (6-4) picked up where they left off in Saturday’s match, taking the first set 25-15. Florida then followed with a 25-19 victory in the second, before closing out the match with a 25-21 win in the third.

Florida’s offense was led by Sofia Victoria, who posted a 14-kill performance. T’ara Ceasar pitched in 13 kills on a .423 clip, while Marlie Monserez and Thayer Hall added six and five kills, respectively.

Monserez led the Gators to a .370 clip in the match, dishing out 38 assists in the three-setter. She surpassed Kris Bova (2,843 | 1998-2001) for eighth place in program history in career assists (2,875).

The Gators notched six blocks at the net, holding the Chanticleers (6-4) to a .196 clip on the afternoon. Lauren Dooley led the way with a five-block effort, while Monserez added three.

Florida’s backcourt effort was led by 11 digs from Ceasar, while both Victoria and Elli McKissock added nine apiece. Trinity Adams posted a career-high four service aces for the Gators, followed by three from Ceasar and one from Victoria.

The Gators begin conference play Thursday, hosting Mississippi State in the first of a two-match series. Both Thursday and Friday’s matches are slated for 7 p.m.

Soccer

Florida and North Florida tied 0-0 in double overtime Sunday evening at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. It was the Gators' second consecutive overtime, as the team tied 0-0 2OT Friday at Vanderbilt to open Southeastern Conference play.

This was the final non-conference match for both teams of 2021 regular-season action.

The teams played in light on and off rain Sunday evening.

Gator sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg turned in four saves for her third clean sheet of the season, including a stop on a point blank shot by UNF's Emma Voigt in the 73rd minute. UNF is 5-1-1.

The Gators (1-5-3, 0-0-1 SEC) recorded eight shots and had some opportunities in the box that were just missing on getting a shot off. Florida's Kit Loferski, Kouri Peace and Alivia Gonzalez each turned in one shot on goal.

Florida opens Southeastern Conference home play Thursday with Kentucky at 6:30 p.m.