Florida's 56-game schedule features 34 home games, beginning Feb. 18-20

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan announced the baseball team's 2022 schedule this week. The Gators will compete in a 56 games including 34 at home, with opening weekend set for Feb. 18-20 at home against Liberty.

Florida's schedule features 30 games against 11 different 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. Eight of those teams advanced to NCAA Super Regionals while four reached the College World Series.

As it relates to the 2022 SEC slate, the Gators are set to host LSU (March 25-27), Arkansas (April 8-10), Tennessee (April 22-24), Kentucky (April 29-May 1) and South Carolina (May 19-21) at Florida Ballpark. On the road, Florida visits Alabama to open up SEC play the weekend of March 18-20, followed by Georgia (April 1-3), Vanderbilt (April 15-17), Mississippi State (May 6-8) and Missouri (May 13-15).

The 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled for May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala.

In addition to hosting Liberty, Florida welcomes non-conference opponents Georgia State (Feb. 25-27) and Seton Hall (March 11-13) to Gainesville for a pair of three-game weekend series. The Orange and Blue's lone non-conference series away from home is a March 4-6 trip to take on Miami in Coral Gables.

Also included in the 2022 non-conference slate is a trio of games against in-state rival Florida State. The season-long series will kick off at Florida Ballpark on Tuesday, March 15, with the second game coming in the form of a neutral-site showdown in Jacksonville on Tuesday, March 29. Florida will then visit the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the third and final meeting on Tuesday, April 12.

Other 2022 non-conference opponents are as follows with home dates listed in bold: Stetson (Feb. 22, April 19), North Florida (Feb. 23, March 1), Florida A&M (March 2, April 5), Jacksonville (March 8-9), Bethune-Cookman (March 22, May 10) and South Florida (May 3).

All dates and times included in Florida's 2022 baseball schedule are subject to change for television scheduling.

Ticket Information

Season tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.

Fall ball

The Florida baseball program's 2021 fall practice season will be highlighted by an exhibition game against Georgia in Jacksonville on Friday, Oct. 29 as part of the annual Florida-Georgia football weekend, as announced by the City of Jacksonville on Thursday.

The late-October exhibition contest will be played at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 preceding the Florida-Georgia football game on Oct. 30. The announcement marks a rekindling of fall competition between the Gators and Bulldogs, as the two teams previously faced off in Jacksonville in 2019. Florida prevailed in that contest, 5-3.

Tickets for this year's game will be priced at $15 and are on sale on Ticketmaster.com. Additional information and details about activities taking place in Jacksonville during Florida vs. Georgia weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

Facing off against Georgia is just one component in Florida's upcoming schedule, as the Gators begin fall practice on Oct. 12 and host Georgia Southern at Florida Ballpark during the football team's bye week on Oct. 23. Fall practice will run six weeks, concluding on Tuesday, Nov. 23.