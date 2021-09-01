College volleyball: Florida falls to Stanford

Special to Gatorsports.com

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 5 Florida fell to No. 20 Stanford in a four-set volleyball match Tuesday night in Maples Pavilion.

The Cardinal (3-0) took the first set 26-24 and then followed with a 25-18 win in the second frame. Florida battled to take the third set, 25-17, but Stanford was able to close out the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth.

Three Gators (3-1) registered double-digit, led by 13 from T’ara Ceasar. Merritt Beason added a career-high 12, while Thayer Hall posted 11 in the four-setter.

Lauren Forte recorded nine kills, hitting .412, while Lauren Dooley pitched in five kills.

Marlie Monserez anchored Florida’s offense, dishing out 41 assists.

The Gators recorded 11.5 blocks as a team, led by a season-best seven from Dooley. Beason and Monserez added four blocks apiece at the net, while Forte posted two blocks.

Monserez led the way with 21 digs, just one dig off tying her career-high. Elli McKissock posted 16 digs of her own, while Hall added eight.

The Gators open the home portion of the 2021 schedule Sunday when the 10th-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to Exactech Arena. First serve is slated for 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

Note: Florida drops to 5-8 against the Cardinal all-time