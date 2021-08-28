Wise wins 900th at Florida; Gators top UC Davis in 3 sets

Special to Gatorsports.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Volleyball coach Mary Wise claimed her 900th victory at the University of Florida with Saturday's sweep of UC Davis at the Hornet Invitational.

Wise is just the second female coach in Division I history to reach 900 wins at a single school and sits at 981 wins in her career overall.

“With these preseason matches, the test is quick turnarounds with little prep," Wise said. "UC Davis played very well and it was a great opportunity for us to get better.”

It was sixth-ranked Florida's (2-0) second sweep in as many matches after topping UC Davis (0-2) in straight sets. Florida won a tight battle in the first set, taking the frame 25-21, then followed with a statement 25-11 victory in the second. The Gators closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the final set.

The Gators close out the Hornet Invitational against Sacramento State at 10 p.m. ET todday. The match is slated to air on ESPN+.

Thayer Hall led the offensive attack for the Gators, posting 11 kills on the morning. Merritt Beason followed with nine kills, while T’ara Ceasar and Marlie Monserez posted seven apiece.

Middle blockers Lauren Forte and Lauren Dooley each added five kills. Marlie Monserez led the Gators to a .352 clip in the match, dishing out 29 assists.

Florida was dominate at the net, posting 10.0 blocks. ­Forte registered a team-high eight blocks, a Florida career-best for the redshirt senior. Ceasar added three blocks, while Beason posted two from the right side.

Elli McKissock recorded nine digs to lead the backcourt defense, followed by eight apiece from Monserez and Hall.

Note: There is only one other active Division I head coach that has crossed the 900-win threshold at one school (Russ Rose, Penn State). ... In NCAA Division I history, Russ Rose (Penn State), Dave Shoji (Hawaii), Andy Banachowski (UCLA) and Karen Chisum (Texas State) are the only four coaches to achieve 900 wins at a single institution.