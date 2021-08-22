Florida, Texas tie in 2OT in home opener

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida and Texas battled to a 1-all tie Sunday in the home soccer opener.

Texas (0-1-1) scored its first goal of the young season in the 61st minute when Carlee Allen headed in Lexi Missimo's corner kick.

With the end of regulation looming, Florida (0-1-1) found the tying goal in the 87th minute. Graduate Kit Loferski's left-footed strike from the top of the 18-yard box hit the far post and kicked in.

"I thought we were able to have the ball a little more," UF coach Tony Amato said. "We are good enough to connect some passes once we are in possession. From the water break on today, I thought we did a much better job in midfield connecting what we would call an extra pass. We connected another ball, played out of pressure and it really started to change the game in our favor at that point."

Sophomore goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg again provided the Gators with strong play. Her seventh and final save came with 30 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Missimo's 18-yard shot was headed to the upper slot, but Goldberg got her right hand on it to bat the ball up and then covered it to prevent it from rolling over the line.

This was the first meeting between Florida and Texas, but it won't be the last. Texas and Oklahoma join the Southeastern Conference beginning the fall of 2025.

Florida continues a three-match homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday against Central Florida. The Knights opened the season Thursday with a 4-0 win over Texas.