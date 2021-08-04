Former Florida Gators standout Will Claye finishes fourth at Tokyo Olympics in triple jump

Special to Gatorsports.com

TOKYO — Former University of Florida standout Will Claye finished fourth in the triple jump Thursday at the Tokyo Games in Olympic Stadium.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won gold with a total 17.98. China's Zhu Yaming was second (17.57) and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso (17.47) was third. Claye set his season best mark at 17.44m to finish fourth.

Claye, from Phoenix, Arizona, was trying for his first Olympic gold after earning back-to-back silver medals in 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Games.

Claye, 30, won the triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.