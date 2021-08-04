Former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics in 110 hurdles

Special to Gatorsports.com

TOKYO — Jamaica's Hansle Parchment upset former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway, the favorite, to win the gold medal in the 110 hurdles Thursday at Olympic Stadium.

Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season’s best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds. Grant's American teammate Devon Allen was fourth in 13.14.

Holloway, who had breezed through the first round of the 110-meter hurdles Tuesday morning with a first-place finish in 13.02 [-0.1] seconds, repeated in the evening during the semifinals. The reigning world outdoors champion clocked a time of 13:13 [-0.1] seconds to secure his spot in the finals.

More:Gators piling up medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Gator gold:Florida's Bobby Finke wins Olympic gold medal in men’s 1,500 freestyle with another late rally

Five gold medals! Caeleb Dressel of Green Cove Springs wins two more; Ryan Murphy gold in relay

The 23-year-old Holloway, of Chesapeake, Va., turned in the second-fastest time in the history of the event in the Olympic trials in June, running 12.81 seconds — just 0.01 seconds behind the time Aries Merritt set in 2012.