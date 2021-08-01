Tokyo Olympics: Florida's Taylor Manson earns bronze medal with 4x400-meters relays mixed team

Special to Gatorsports.com
USA's Lynna Irby (rear) and Taylor Manson compete in the mixed 4x400m relay heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

TOKYO – Gators Great Taylor Manson became an Olympic medalist Saturday, following Team USA's 4x400-meters relays mixed team third-place finish inside Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Although Manson did not compete in the finals, she earned a bronze medal after helping the squad qualify to the finals during the first day of competition.

Meanwhile on the distance side, Genevieve LaCaze Gregson (Australia) advanced to the 3,000-meter steeplechase final. The Australian record holder finished 15th with a qualifying time of 9:26.11 to secure a spot on the final race, which is schedule for Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET and can be streamed live here.

Representing France, jumper Yanis David finished 23rd in the women’s long jump. The two-time NCAA champion and four-time SEC champion finished the day with a mark of 6.27 meters (20 feet, 7 inches) [-0.4].

On the men’s side of the jumps, two-time Olympian Marquis Dendy (USA) got things going for the group of Gators in Japan Saturday morning with the long jump. The 2015 The Bowerman Winner posted a mark of 7.86 meters (25 feet, 9.25 inches) [+0.4m], placing 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Gators Great Cory McGee will make her Olympic debut Sunday in the 1,500 meters. The race is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed live here.

Overall, a track and field program-record 14 present and past Gators qualified to the Tokyo Olympics.

