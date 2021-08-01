Tokyo Olympics: Florida's Taylor Manson earns bronze medal with 4x400-meters relays mixed team

Special to Gatorsports.com

TOKYO – Gators Great Taylor Manson became an Olympic medalist Saturday, following Team USA's 4x400-meters relays mixed team third-place finish inside Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Although Manson did not compete in the finals, she earned a bronze medal after helping the squad qualify to the finals during the first day of competition.

Meanwhile on the distance side, Genevieve LaCaze Gregson (Australia) advanced to the 3,000-meter steeplechase final. The Australian record holder finished 15th with a qualifying time of 9:26.11 to secure a spot on the final race, which is schedule for Wednesday at 7 a.m. ET and can be streamed live here.

Representing France, jumper Yanis David finished 23rd in the women’s long jump. The two-time NCAA champion and four-time SEC champion finished the day with a mark of 6.27 meters (20 feet, 7 inches) [-0.4].

On the men’s side of the jumps, two-time Olympian Marquis Dendy (USA) got things going for the group of Gators in Japan Saturday morning with the long jump. The 2015 The Bowerman Winner posted a mark of 7.86 meters (25 feet, 9.25 inches) [+0.4m], placing 10th in Group B and 19th overall.

Gators Great Cory McGee will make her Olympic debut Sunday in the 1,500 meters. The race is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed live here.

Overall, a track and field program-record 14 present and past Gators qualified to the Tokyo Olympics.