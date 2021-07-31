Florida's Jud Fabian announces his return to Gators

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will return to the baseball team for another season, he announced on social media Saturday.

Fabian and Boston, the Major League Baseball team which picked him in the second round of this month's amateur draft, couldn't come to contract terms, according to reports. The slot value for the No. 40 pick is $1.86 million.

Fabian batted .249 last year, a low average for him, but he did hit 20 home runs.

The rising junior had leverage in the negotiations. He’s 20 years old, and with two remaining years of college eligibility, he could boost his draft spot with more consistency at the plate than he showed in 2021.

Fabian will also get a chance to play with his younger brother, Deric, an incoming freshman, at UF next year.

Pitcher Tommy Mace (Cleveland), catcher/infielder Nathan Hickey (Boston), outfielder Jacob Young (Washington), pitcher Jack Leftwich (Cleveland) and pitcher Franco Aleman (Cleveland) all signed pro contracts this week.