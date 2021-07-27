Former Florida Gators pitcher Kirby Snead called up to majors
Former University of Florida standout relief pitcher Kirby Snead was called up to the Major Leagues by the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced Monday.
Snead, a Santa Fe High School standout player, was 2-0 with a 2.01 earned-run average at Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old, selected in the 10th round of the 2016 draft out of UF, struck out 43 batters in 31.1 innings for Buffalo.
Snead became the 77th former UF player to make a MLB roster. Of those, 24 played under current head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.
The Gators' 2016 MLB draft class has five players on major league rosters: pitcher A.J. Puk (Athletics), Dane Dunning (Rangers), Pete Alonso (Mets), Shaun Anderson (Orioles) and Snead. Scott Moss, Logan Shore and Buddy Reed are in the minor leagues from that class.