Florida's Kieran Smith finishes out of medal in 200 free at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Florida junior Kieran Smith couldn't add to his Olympic medal count Tuesday after finishing sixth in the men's 200m freestyle.

Britain's Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

Smith, a first-time Olympian from Ridgefield, Conn., settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free. Smith, 21, finished fourth in 200 heat five and 13th overall with a time of 1:46.20 to advance to the semifinals Sunday night. He then finished second (1:45.07) to advance to the finals.