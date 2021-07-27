Florida's Kieran Smith finishes out of medal in 200 free at Tokyo Olympics

Special to Gatorsports.com
View Comments
Kieran Smith (USA) after his swim during the men's 400m freestyle heats during the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO — Florida junior Kieran Smith couldn't add to his Olympic medal count Tuesday after finishing sixth in the men's 200m freestyle.

Britain's Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

More:Caeleb Dressel wins gold for United States men's 4x100 free relay at Tokyo Olympics

Gator Olympians:Current and former UF athletes headed to Tokyo Olympics

Smith, a first-time Olympian from Ridgefield, Conn., settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free. Smith, 21, finished fourth in 200 heat five and 13th overall with a time of 1:46.20 to advance to the semifinals Sunday night. He then finished second (1:45.07) to advance to the finals.

View Comments