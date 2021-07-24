Florida senior Kieran Smith wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Jeff Metcalfe

USA Today

TOKYO — American Kiernan Smith won a medal in his Olympic debut, finishing third in the 400-meter freestyle.

Smith, 21, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and the University of Florida was in medal position for most of the race at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the first day of swimming finals.

He held onto bronze medal position over the final 200 meters, finishing in 3:43.94.

Tunisa’s Ahmed Hafnaoui passed Australia’s Jack McLoughlin to win gold in 3:43.36. McLoughlin, who led from 200 to 350 meters, was runner-up in 3:43.52.

Smith also won at the U.S. Olympic Trials last month over Jake Mitchell, who also made the Olympic final, finishing eighth in 3:45.39.

The finals were held in the morning Tokyo time rather than their usual evening slot, a nod to U.S. television network NBC, which wanted to show the finals live in prime time back in America.