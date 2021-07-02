Florida Gators finish fifth in Directors' Cup standings

Even a pandemic couldn’t stymie the success of the University of Florida athletic program.

Led by its first national championship in men’s tennis, the Gators finished fifth in the 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Sports Directors’ Cup standings.

“Florida’s first NCAAA men’s tennis title led many strong Gator finishes in this unprecedented and challenging season,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a news release. “Another top-five finish in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup is a tribute to the effort and competitive spirit of our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

The Gators had 10 teams finish in the top 10 nationally, including seven in the top 5 — men’s tennis (1), men’s swimming and diving (3), gymnastics (4), men’s indoor and outdoor track and field (4), volleyball (5) and lacrosse (5).

This is the 19th consecutive season with 10 or more Gator teams finishing in the top 10 nationally, and the 12th consecutive season a Florida team has won a national team title.

Texas finished atop the Directors’ Cup standings for the first time in its program’s history. The Longhorns were followed by Stanford, Michigan and North Carolina.

The scoring system awards points using finishes in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and women’s volleyball championships. A program can receive points in up to 15 other sports toward its final score.

Florida and Stanford are the only programs to each appear in the top five since the 2008-2009 season, and Florida is the only program to finish among the top 10 in each of the last 37 national all-sports standings.

Three other SEC schools made the top 10 behind Florida, including Alabama (7), Arkansas (8) and Georgia (10).

2020-21 Learfield IMG College Sports Directors’ Cup Standings

1. Texas — 1253.5

2. Stanford — 1195.75

3. Michigan — 1126.50

4. North Carolina — 1126.25

5. Florida — 1121.75

6. Southern California — 1052.00

7. Alabama — 1017.25

8. Arkansas — 983.25

9. Ohio State — 972.50

10. Georgia — 971.50

Florida’s Top-10 Finishes

• Men’s Tennis (No. 1)

• Men’s Swimming and Diving (No. 3)

• Gymnastics (No. 4)

• Men’s Indoor Track & Field (No. 4)

• Men’s Outdoor Track & field (No. 4)

• Lacrosse (No. T-5)

• Volleyball (No. T-5)

• Women’s Indoor Track & Field (No. 6)

• Women’s Outdoor Track & Field (No. T-7)

• Softball No. T-9)