Florida wins USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Men’s All-Sports Title

Florida won the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference Men’s All-Sports title, presented by USA Today Network, for the 22nd time in program history.

Arkansas claimed its first SEC Overall and Women’s All-Sports titles with nine conference championships in 2020-21. The Razorbacks’ overall percentage of .71106 just edged UF’s .71053, while the Gators (.7688) topped Alabama (.7313) in the men’s rankings.

The Gators finished second in the league with four SEC team titles — men’s tennis, men’s swimming & diving, gymnastics and softball.

Overall, the SEC won eight national titles in 2020-21: Football (Alabama), Volleyball (Kentucky), Men’s Outdoor Track & Field (LSU), Women’s Golf (Mississippi), Baseball (Mississippi State), Men’s Tennis (Florida), Women’s Indoor T&F (Arkansas) and Equestrian (Georgia).

Florida has won at least one SEC All-Sports title (overall, men’s or women’s) 31 of the last 37 seasons, including 29 overall titles.

This is the first year the trophy has been awarded by The USA Network, the nation’s largest local-to-national digital media organization which owns the Gainesville Sun and many other newspapers in the SEC footprint.

Tabulation for the SEC All-Sports standings was completed after the regular season in baseball, the final sport to crown a league champion. Points are awarded based on the number of competing teams in a sport.

A program’s points total is divided by the total number of teams competing in the sports the school fields and that quotient ranks the teams in the final USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings.

GateHouse Media presented the previous four SEC All-Sports Awards. The Halifax Media Group awarded the 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 trophies.

The New York Times Regional Newspaper Group gave the awards from the 1994-95 through 2010-11 seasons. Prior to that, the league tabulated the SEC All-Sports totals.

Florida will find out Friday if it finishes among the nation's top 10 most successful overall athletic programs for the 37th consecutive season. UF is the only school to rank in the top 10 each year since 1983.

2020-21 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

1. Arkansas

2. Florida

3. Alabama

4. Tennessee

5. Texas A&M

6. LSU

7. Georgia

8. Kentucky

9. Mississippi

10. South Carolina

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Mississippi State

14. Vanderbilt

Men: 1. Florida. 2. Alabama. 3. Arkansas. 4. Tennessee. 5. Georgia. 6. LSU.7. Mississippi. 8. Texas A&M. 9. Kentucky. 10. Mississippi State. 11. Auburn. 12. Missouri. 13. South Carolina. 14.Vanderbilt.

Women: 1. Arkansas. 2. Florida. 3. Tennessee. 4. Texas A&M. 5. Alabama. 6. Kentucky. 7. LSU. 8. Georgia. 9. South Carolina. 10. Mississippi. 11. Missouri. 12. Auburn. 13. Mississippi State. 14. Vanderbilt.