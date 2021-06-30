Another Gator gets called up to The Show

Special to Gatorsports.com

Former Florida catcher Taylor Gushue has been promoted from Triple-A Iowa to the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball club announced Wednesday.

Gushue (2012-14) is primed to make his MLB debut in the coming days should he see game action. Gushue joins former Gator standout and current Cubs manager David Ross in Chicago.

Following Jackson Kowar's arrival to the MLB earlier this month, Gushue represents the 76th Gator to make it to the big leagues. Of those 76 players, 23 played under current head coach Kevin O'Sullivan. Gushue is the ninth player from the 2012 Florida baseball team to reach the MLB.

Across 36 Triple-A games in 2021 prior to the call-up, Gushue slashed .272/.328/.440 with five home runs, six doubles, 27 RBI, 14 runs and 11 walks. In 14 starts behind the plate, the Boca Raton native produced a .992 fielding percentage over 128 defensive chances. Gushue also appeared in seven games at first base and another 13 as the designated hitter.

Gushue was the first Gator to have his name called in the 2014 MLB draft, going 131st overall in the fourth round to Cincinnati. At present, Gushue is the third-highest Florida catcher to ever be drafted, trailing only Mike Zunino (third overall in 2012) and Marc Sullivan (52nd overall in 1979).

Over the course of three seasons in Gainesville, Gushue posted a .271/.360/.428 batting line with 16 home runs, three triples, 37 doubles, 103 RBI, 78 runs, 72 walks and five stolen bases. Gushue concluded his career with a .990 fielding percentage, making just two errors across 63 starts during his junior year in 2014.

Florida reached the NCAA postseason in each of Gushue's three years with the program, including a trip to the College World Series in 2012. Gushue and the Gators also claimed an SEC Championship with a 21-9 conference record in 2014.