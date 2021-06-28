Former UF standout Marquis Dendy headed to Tokyo in the long jump

Special to Gatorsports.com

EUGENE, Ore. — Former Florida standout Marquis Dendy qualified for the Summer Games by placing second in the long jump Sunday night at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials.

JuVaughn Harrison won the long jump with a personal-best 27 feet, 9 1/2 inches (8.47 meters). Dendy finished second in the long jump after logging a season-best mark of 8.38 meters (27 feet, 6 inches) in his second attempt.

More:Former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway clinches Olympics berth

Gator theme:Dressel, Ledecky lead powerful US swim team headed to Tokyo

Harrison becomes the first American to make it in both the high jump and long jump at one Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912, according to Olympics historian Bill Mallon.

Dendy, a two-time Olympian, qualified in 2016 for the Rio Olympics but was forced to withdraw weeks before the games began due to an injury.

In total, the Florida track and field program saw five Gators, current and past, become Olympians during this year’s trials inside Hayward Field.

Gator Greats Will Claye and Cory McGee qualified for the Olympics on day four of the trials. McGee will head to the games to compete in the 1,500 meters, while Claye made the team for the third consecutive time in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, current Gator Taylor Manson finished seventh in the 400 meters, but was named to the 4x400 relay pool to make her first Olympic team.

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway also secured a spot on his first Olympic team. The 2019 The Bowerman winner logged a time of 12.81 seconds — the second-fastest time in world history — during the 110-meter hurdles semifinals. He then made it official in the finals with a time of 12.96 [+0.4] seconds, winning the event and punching his ticket to Tokyo.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23.

FLORIDA GATORS TRACK AND FIELD TOKYO OLYMPIANS (USA)

Taylor Manson – 4x400 Relay

Cory McGee – 1,500 meters

Grant Holloway – 110-meter Hurdles

Marquis Dendy – Long Jump

Will Claye – Triple Jump